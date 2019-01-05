PDP constitutes 50-member campaign committee in Borno

Uche-Secondus
Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman

The Borno chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 50-member campaign committee to drum up support for its candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Muhammad Imam, the governorship candidate of the party, who spoke at the inauguration of the committee, said membership of the committee was drawn among the candidates and elders of the party.

Mr Imam disclosed that the committee would be under his stewardship while Muhammad Kaka-Bolori would serve as the director general.

He listed other members to include 41 candidates of the senatorial, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly as well as leadership and elders of the party in the state.

Mr Imam added that candidates for the State House of Assembly would serve as campaign coordinators in the 27 local government areas of the state.

He explained that the committee was mandated to come up with effective campaign strategies and work to ensure success of all the candidates in the coming elections.

The governorship hopeful tasked members of the committee to be dedicated and work to ensure the party sweeps the polls.

Also, Mr Kaka-Bolori, assured of their commitments to serve diligently and mobilise support for all the party’s candidates to win elections at all levels.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was attended by Abba Aji, the senatorial candidate for the Borno-Central, other candidates and leaders of the party.

(NAN)

