Soldiers kill six Boko Haram members, rescue three women – Official

Troops on Thursday killed six Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their hideouts at Gawa and Boskoro villages of Mafa Local Government Area of Borno, an official has said.

According to a statement by the army spokesman, Sani Usman, the gallant troops also rescued three women at Boskoro, who had been handed over to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp officials at Dikwa.

Mr Usman, a brigadier general, said they recovered three pieces of 36 hand grenade, four Dane guns, 26 round of the anti-aircraft ammunition, three gas cylinders and a set of bow and arrow.

He quoted the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Benson Akinroluyo, as commending the troops and charged them to be more daring in clearing suspected terrorists’ hideout.

(NAN)