UNDP trains 450 youth in Yobe

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Nigeria Humanitarian Fund (NHF) with Canada and Japan Government, on Thursday flagged off 10 weeks vocational training of youth in Damaturu, Yobe.

Musa Abdussalam, Executive Secretary, Yobe State Science and Technical Schools Board, said at the occasion that the UNDP integrated community stabilisation project was necessary for self-employment.

“There is need for the acquisition of technical and vocational skills, especially in the contemporary world.

“Knowledge acquisition through this system is a life-long, sustainable and necessary for self-employment and administration,” Mr Abdussalam said.

He also reassured the state government’s commitment for the success of the programme.

“We assure you that with the calibre of the manpower and dedicated staff members, there will be no doubt in handling the programme,” Mr Abdussalam said.

He said the trainees would be trained, using the available training equipment.

According to him, the participants are expected to acquire skills on tailoring, fashion design, garmenting, carpentry, welding, among other disciplines.

The UNDP Head of North-East Sub-Office, Maiduguri, Mizuho Yakoi, urged the participants to concentrate and cooperate with the instructors during the training.

One of the participants, Maryam Usaini, lauded the gesture of UNDP, saying that they would utilise the opportunity maximally.

(NAN)