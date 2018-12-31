2019: How we will deliver Adamawa 100% to Buhari — Ribadu

Nuhu Ribadu
Nuhu Ribadu

Former EFCC chairman, Nuhu Ribadu, said he was committed to mobilising Adamawa people with other stakeholders to ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari wins in the state by landslide.

Mr Ribadu made the commitment Monday in Yola while inaugurating 40 vehicles donated by his support group, Black Cap Revolutionary Movement, for the mobilidation of voters in Adamawa.

“Adamawa is 100 per cent for Buhari; we will make sure Buhari is re-elected, because he deserved it. “Let’s help Buhari so that he can continue to work for Nigeria,” Mr Ribadu said.

Mr Ribadu, who is the Director of Field Operation of the Presidential Campaign Council of Buhari/Osibanjo, said Mr Buhari would get double of what he got in 2015 in Adamawa.

“If Buhari won Adamawa by over 600,000 votes in 2015, by the grace of God we are going to give him over one million votes in 2019.”

He listed series of Federal government projects completed and ongoing in Adamawa, adding that the only way to reciprocate that was to vote Buhari again, massively.

Buhari/Osinbajo campaign posters
Buhari/Osinbajo campaign vans
Buhari/Osinbajo campaign posters

Mr Ribadu also lauded the ongoing fight against corruption by the Buhari administration, pointing out that over N400 billion had been recovered by EFCC.

“Under Buhari abled leadership, this country’s foreign reserves has risen to about 45 billion dollars, ” he said.

(NAN)

