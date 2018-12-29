Boko Haram: Nigeria’s military chiefs return to Maiduguri

Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olanisakin with other military top chief
Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olanisakin with other service chiefs on their visit to the Theatre Command in Borno

The Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olanisakin, accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Abubakar Sadique, and Chief of Naval Staff, Ibot-Ette Ibas, on Saturday visited Maiduguri, Borno state amid growing insecurity in the state.

They were received by the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, who had been on ground in the Military Command and Control Centre.

The CDS and the other service chiefs had paid a similar visit to the command a week ago.

Mr Olanisakin held more than a four-hour closed-door meeting with the service chiefs, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy, Air Force and field commanders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the meeting deliberated on recent attacks by Boko Haram terrorists on troops locations at Baga and Monguno in Borno and Gonori in Yobe.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the army spokesman, Sani Usman, described the CDS visit as a routine trip meant to assess the situation in the theatre in view of current development.

Mr Usman, a brigadier general, also said that Mr Olanisakin, a lieutenant general, used the meeting to receive briefs from the theatre commander and field commanders.

The army spokesman quoted the CDS as commending the troops for their doggedness in repelling the various attacks by the terrorists, especially the attack on troops location at Monguno on Friday evening.

The terrorists attacked Baga on Wednesday, and Gonori on Thursday but were repelled by troops.

Mr Usman said Mr Olanisakin charged field commanders to put in more effort to strengthen ongoing operations against remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.