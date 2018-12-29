Adamawa deputy speaker, majority leader ‘sacked’

Adamawa House of Assembly. [Photo credit: SundiataPost]

The speaker of the Adamawa House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa, has said that the deputy speaker and majority leader of the house have been sacked.

Mr Mijinyawa in a telephone interview told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) on Saturday that the deputy majority leader of the House was equally removed.

“The Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Tsamdu, the majority leader, Mr Hassan Barguma and the deputy majority leader, Mr Abubakar Isa, all APC, were impeached,” Mr Mijinyawa said.

He said the house elected Lunsumbani Dili, APC, from Demsa local government area as its new deputy speaker.

Muhammad Hayatu is now the majority leader, while Muhammadu Sani-Shehu is the deputy leader, he said.

The speaker, however, did not give the reason behind the impeachment.

( NAN)

