Baga: Nigerian military set to address journalists

The Nigerian Army will address the press in Maiduguri on the confusing reports from Baga, a fishing town north of Borno, on Friday, December 28, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has said.

The press conference will take place at the headquarters of Theatre Command of Operation Lafiya Dole, according to a notice sent to correspondents, a NAN report highlighted.

According to the NAN report, a statement by army spokesperson, Sani Usman, said the insurgents on Wednesday, December 26, attacked the 7 Brigade of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), based in Baga, Borno State, at about 7.00pm.

“The troops, along with their Nigerian Navy counterparts, put up a very determined fight to repel the attack throughout the night, while Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE sent in reinforcement who are in hot pursuit of the terrorists.

“Similarly, a Search and Rescue team has been constituted.

“The Nigerian Air Force component has also been mobilised and are engaging the fleeing terrorists. Unfortunately, a naval personnel was killed in action. So far, no further details of casualties yet as efforts are ongoing to clear the terrorists hiding in Baga and environs,” the report highlighted.

NAN said independent reports revealed the attack against the MNJTF base was carried out by the Mamman Nur faction of the Boko Haram.

However, reports coming from credible sources indicate that Boko Haram terrorists may have taken control of Baga town, following series of heated battle with Nigerian soldiers.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the insurgents attacked a military base in Baga in a night long shootout on Wednesday.

The Nigerian Army confirmed the attack but said it repelled the terrorists.

The army spokesperson, Mr Usman, a brigadier general, said a reinforcement, earlier deployed to Baga, were in hot pursuit of the insurgents.

Reports coming from military sources reveal, however, that the Boko Haram fighters were not fleeing but still in control of the fallen commercial town as at Thursday night.

“The Boko Haram are in full control of Baga and environs,” one military source said in Maiduguri, highlighting that all the reinforcements sent from neighbouring locations also ran into deadly ambush.

It is expected that the press conference will clear the air on the true situation of things in the town, once seized by Boko Haram some few years ago before it was retaken by government forces.