Nigerian soldiers battle Boko Haram insurgents in Baga, Borno

The Nigerian Army on Wednesday said its troops are fighting Boko Haram insurgents who attacked a military formation at Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

The army in a Twitter post said the troops engaged and neutralised the insurgents who attempted to infiltrate the 7 Brigade location in the area.

“Gallant Troops of 7 Brigade, Baga are currently engaging and neutralising Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate their location in Baga. Details later,” the army tweeted.

(NAN)