Boko Haram: NEMA registers fresh 2046 IDPs in Borno

An IDPs Camp in Adamawa used to illustrate the story
About 2,046 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had their personal biodata and other vital information officially documented by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in 24 hours in Borno State.

It was during the registration and profiling exercise of the IDPs carried out by NEMA on Tuesday.

The IDPs, PRNigeria gathered, are from Kukawa, Kauwa, Doro Baga, Kekeno and Bunduram Communities in Baga Local Government Area of the state.

The registered IDPs were from 204 households of the five communities, which have been affected by the deadly activities of Boko Haram insurgents.

Officials of NEMA, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) received the displaced persons at the Teachers’ Village IDP Camp in Maiduguri.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Coordinator of NEMA in the North-east region, Bashir Garga, has called on motorists and the general population to be vigilant in this yuletide season to prevent accidents on highways and ensure hitch-free celebrations.

Flagging off the Eagle-Eye oration in Maiduguri, Mr Garga urged the communities to report strange individuals and suspicious movements to appropriate security agencies to avert terrorists’ attacks.

He called for care in this harmattan season and provided fire safety tips as well as precautions to prevent fire outbreak in IDP camps and homes.

Operation Eagle eye is an annual event organised by NEMA in collaboration with other relevant stakeholders as part of preparedness and disaster risk reduction activities to ensure effective response during the yuletide.

