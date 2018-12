We’ve resolved our problems with UNICEF – Nigerian Army 

Related News

Days after it accused the United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) of aiding terrorism in the North-east, the Nigerian Army says it has resolved its differences with the UN agency.

The army chief, Tukur Buratai, a lieutenant general, stated this on Saturday in Maiduguri.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the army on December 14 announced that it was suspending UNICEF operations in the North-east following the accusations it made. The army did not provide any evidence for the accusations and did not state if it had presidential approval for its action. Hours later, the army announced it reversed the suspension after a meeting with UNICEF officials.

UNICEF is one of the international organisations operating in the North-eastern part of Nigeria to asssit victims of the Boko Haram insurgency.

On Saturday, Mr Buratai said the army would collaborate with United Nations agencies and other organisations to address the humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast.

He gave the commitment at a dinner and media interactive session organised for editors and defence correspondents in Maiduguri.

He declared that: “I assure you that no love is lost between the UNICEF, the Nigerian Military and in particular the Nigerian Army.

“Indeed, in this operation, we will continue to cooperate with them to ensure that we carry out the necessary humanitarian aid and support for the agencies to carry out their responsibilities.

“What transferred is something that could not have happened but at times you have to take necessary steps knowing that the right result would be achieved.

“These are times not within the normal situations, these are times where some many lives were lost.

“This is a time when so many trying activities are taking place, and such times have led to (the) frustration of our efforts in various operations in the northeast.

“It is important to note that whatever we are doing, we are conscious of our international obligations as well as the need to safeguard national security.

“I am sure that the international organizations will not subscribe or allow any actions or inaction’s of certain individuals or groups to jeopardise the national security of the country they operate and this is quite fundamental.

“We understand the challenges and I am happy that the issue has been resolved, the UNICEF and other organisations were not prevented from carrying out their legitimate duties”.

Mr Buratai expressed the hope that the incident would not repeat itself, adding that the Nigerian Army had been participating in immunization and other humanitarian activities in the northeast.

According to him, the army is working in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) and other organisations on routine immunization in the northeast.

The army chief noted that the troops had been at the vanguard of providing support to the organizations in hard-to-reach areas, to enable them to conduct their services.

“The Nigerian Army has been at the forefront where the humanitarian organisations could not reach.

“Our troops, apart from fighting the Boko Haram terrorists, are also carrying out immunization of children in the northeast,” he added.