2019: Gov. Abubakar, 19 gubernatorial candidates sign peace accord in Bauchi

Pic.4. Gov. Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (5th R); Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Othman (L) and other dignitaries, after the signing of peace accord for gubernatorial candidate, at the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC Office in Bauchi on Friday (21/12/18). 06868/21/12/2018/Deji Yake/JMH/JAU/NAN

More than 20 gubernators candidates, warming for election in Bauchi state have signed accord to ensure peaceful polls in the state.

Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this in Bauchi during the signing of the peace accord by the candidates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the event was done under the auspices of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Bauchi.

Mr Abdullahi described the ‘Peace accord as key in a democratic practice.

“The peace pact, signed was an enunciation of all the Do’s and Don’ts of the electoral process with regards to campaigns and soliciting for votes by parties and candidates,” he said.

The commissioner urged the candidates to play politics by the rules and abide by the code of conduct.

He assured that INEC would continue to be neutral, professional and efficient in the electoral process.

ICCES comprises of state men and women, traditional and religious leaders.

The incumbent Governor of Bauchi state, Mohammed Abubakar, was among the candidates that signed the peace accord.

(NAN)

