Adamawa governorship candidates to sign peace accord Thursday

Adamawa Governor, Muhammadu Bindow
Adamawa Governor, Muhammadu Bindow

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State, has fixed Thursday December 20 for governorship candidates peace accord in the state.

Kasim Gaidam, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, made this disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola, the state capital.

He said the signing of the peace accord was part of the commission’s preparation for credible and acceptable 2019 general elections.

“Governorship candidates in the state will sign the peace accord on Dec. 20, 2018.

“The peace accord is for peaceful conduct of the 2019 poll under the leadership of the Adamawa Commissioner of Police,” Mr Gaidam said.

On the security situation in the northern parts of the state and Madagali Local Government Area in particular, he said the commission had recently conducted registration of Permanent Voter Cards and it was hitch free.

He called on eligible voters, who were recently captured in the registration to go to their Local Government INEC offices and collect their PVCs.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.