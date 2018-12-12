Yobe House of Assembly speaker resigns

The Speaker, Yobe House of Assembly, Adamu Dala-Dogo, has resigned his position.
Mr Dala-Dogo tendered his resignation through a letter sent to the house which was read on the floor of the assembly by the Deputy Speaker, Ibrahim Kurmi.
He thanked members of the legislature for giving him the opportunity to serve in that capacity.
The house, therefore, replaced Mr Dala-Dogo with Zannah Machina, following a motion for the nomination of a new speaker moved by Ibrahim Kallalawa and seconded by Ishaku Daya.
Mr Dala-Dogo, who is representing Karasuwa constituency in the house, served as the speaker of the house for seven years.
The leader of the house, Usman Kabaruma, representing Tarmuwa Local Government Area, told journalists that Mr Dala-Dogo voluntarily tendered his resignation to the house. (NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.