Yobe govt establishes budget and planning departments in 17 LGAs

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has approved the establishment of budget and planning departments in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Mr Gaidam disclosed this on Monday in Damaturu, the state capital at the opening ceremony of a four-day retreat session organised for local government chairmen, councillors, directors, head of departments and other senior officials of the 17 LGAs.

“I have approved the establishment of budget and planning departments in all the 17 LGAs of the state as part of the strategy to enhance the budgeting processes for better performance.

“In this respect, I hereby direct Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to work with the office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Budget and Planning and Local Government Service Commission to provide necessary guidance and set the machinery in motion for the take-off of the new departments in the local governments,” the governor said.

The Chairman Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Kyari Batarama, described the gesture as timely and commendable.

(NAN)