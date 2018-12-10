Yobe govt establishes budget and planning departments in 17 LGAs

Gov.-Ibrahim-Gaidam1-696x416
Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam [Photo credit: The Advocate]

The Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has approved the establishment of budget and planning departments in the 17 local government areas of the state.

Mr Gaidam disclosed this on Monday in Damaturu, the state capital at the opening ceremony of a four-day retreat session organised for local government chairmen, councillors, directors, head of departments and other senior officials of the 17 LGAs.

“I have approved the establishment of budget and planning departments in all the 17 LGAs of the state as part of the strategy to enhance the budgeting processes for better performance.

“In this respect, I hereby direct Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs to work with the office of the Head of Service, Ministry of Budget and Planning and Local Government Service Commission to provide necessary guidance and set the machinery in motion for the take-off of the new departments in the local governments,” the governor said.

The Chairman Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Kyari Batarama, described the gesture as timely and commendable.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.