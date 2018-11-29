APC Reconciliation Committee shun Ribadu, Modi in Adamawa

Related News

The internal crisis rocking the Adamawa State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened as the two major gubernatorial contenders in the last party primaries were side-lined during the Al Makura-led reconciliation meeting.

Leading the accusation of impropriety against the Al Makura-led committee, the media coordinator of Nuhu Ribadu campaign organization, Ibrahim Usman, said they were not invited by the committee to hear their side.

Mr Usman stated that the group was never invited for the meeting, highlighting that they only saw on social media that a meeting of that nature was fixed for Yola on Thursday, but surprisingly heard that already, the Almakura-led committee was having a meeting with the governor, Jibrilla Bindow’s men.

He noted that it appears to him as though the committee members were in the government house to rub minds with the governor and his cohorts.

“It beats my imagination that a committee came to Adamawa to reconcile APC members but Nuhu Ribadu and Modi Halilu, who are the major contenders, were not invited.

“Who then are in the centre of the APC crisis in Adamawa?” he queried.

A member of Mahmud (Modi) Ahmed Halilu’s group, Bappa Waziri, described the committee as illegal and one that does not enjoy the recognition of the mainstream APC stakeholders in the state.

Mr Waziri, who aspires for Adamawa Central senatorial ticket, said none of the members of Mr Modi’s camp was invited for the ‘stage-managed meeting’.

He emphasized that nobody invited him, noting that he just heard it from this reporter.

Mr Waziri accused state governors under the APC of creating the problem in the party by imposing unpopular candidates on electorates, in their states.

The committee, which was billed to interact with aggrieved members and major stakeholders from Adamawa and Taraba States, did not give reasons why the major stakeholders in the Adamawa APC crisis were absent at the reconciliatory meeting.

In his address to the stakeholders who were present at the occasion, the chairman of the seven- man committee, Umaru Tanko Almakura, governor of Nassarawa State, said the committee will not adjudicate but only wanted to mediate in the crisis arising from the conduct of the party’s primary election.

“This committee is not to adjudicate, but to listen to members who felt short-changed during the congress and the primaries, with a view to settling them amicably.

“And with the help, cooperation and teamwork of the major stakeholders and the aggrieved members, the party will surely resolve all the grey issues,” he said.

Mr Almakura told those present that the committee is operating with an open mind to hear the side of the stories of members, especially those who contested in the primaries of the party, from the two states.

He pledged that everyone with complaint will be allowed to ventilate his or her views so that at the end the day, the committee can provide fair recommendations for addressing the differences, in the interest of the peaceful existence of the party.