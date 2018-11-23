2019 Hajj: Yobe begins collection of N300, 000 deposit

Related News

The Yobe Pilgrims Commission has begun the collection of N300,000 from prospective pilgrims as initial deposit for the 2019 hajj fare.

The executive chairman of the commission, Bukar Kime, made this disclosure on Friday at the 2019 annual hajj preparatory stakeholders meeting in Damaturu.

“According to the National Hajj Commission (NAHCO), each intended pilgrim is expected to deposit the sum of N300,000 before the formal announcement of the total hajj fare.

“And the amount should be paid into the commission’s bank account on or before February 2019,” he added.

The chairman enjoined all the stakeholders in the Hajj processes to play their respective roles well for the overall success of the exercise.

He disclosed that Saudi authorities had strictly warned that whoever is caught begging during the exercise would be arrested, prosecuted and banned from entering the kingdom.

(NAN)