Bauchi crisis: Police ban unauthorised social gatherings

The Police have banned all social events and gathering in public places that do not have police approval in Bauchi State.

The ban followed a crisis that erupted at a birthday party in Bauchi town which led to the death of three persons. Eight persons were also injured as irate youth torched two houses and a car.

The police said 74 persons have been arrested in connection with the conflict and the state government announced a dusk to dawn curfew in the affected areas.

As at Wednesday, rumours went wild in Bauchi metropolis that the crisis had religious motivations. This was, however, countered by the police who said it was caused by youth who took to violence during a birthday party.

Community leaders in the areas affected by the crisis insisted that such birthday parties should be banned as they usually end in violence.

The state police public relations officer, Kamal Datti, in a statement said the ban was being enforced in accordance with the Public Order Act.

“Bauchi State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that in line with Public Order Act and its statutory responsibility of prevention of crime, it has placed a total ban on all forms of social gathering in public places without approval of the Command,” said Mr. Datti, a deputy superintendent of police.

“This order has become necessary in view of recurrent violence emanating from such gatherings, which in the past led to the loss of lives and property.

“Henceforth, any person or group of people wishing to organize any form of social event should get security clearance from Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of that area or as the case may be from the Area Commander or the Commissioner Police not less than 48 hours of the scheduled gathering time.

“Anybody found violating this order will be arrested and dealt with according to the law.

“Once again, the Command appeals for cooperation of the members of the public in this regards, as it is done in the best interest of peace loving people of the state and not to deny anybody’s fundamental right of freedom of association and to ensure that the existing peace and security in the state is sustained.”