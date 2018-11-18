APC defeats PDP to win Bauchi Rep by-election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Yusuf Nuhu, has won the Toro Federal Constituency by-election, held on Saturday.

Announcing the result in Toro on Sunday, the Returning Officer, Ahmed Sarkin-Paggam, said Mr Nuhu scored 27,337 votes to defeat his only opponent, Shehu Umar, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 18,235 votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that only the APC and PDP fielded candidates for the elections.

According to the returning officer, a total of 41,532 votes were cast, out of which 40,552 were valid and 970 votes invalid.

NAN reports that Toro Federal Constituency seat became vacant when the member representing the constituency, Lawan Gumau, contested and won the Bauchi South Senate seat in a by-election held on August 11.

The by-election was held following the death of Sen. Ali Wakili who represented Bauchi South in the senate.

(NAN)

