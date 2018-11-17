SDP affirms Bello as governorship candidate in Adamawa

Related News

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has said Umaru Fintiri is not its governorship candidate for Adamawa State but Emma Bello.

This clarification is coming following rumours that Mr Fintiri, a former acting governor was a consensus candidate of the party.

The party in a statement on Friday by its national publicity secretary, Alfa Mohammed, said Mr Bello, “who emerged as the SDP governorship candidate for Adamawa State in a credible, free and fair primary, remains the party’s choice”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that Social Democratic Party has not and will not endorse any other governorship candidate aside Chief Emma Bello in Adamawa State, being the best and most acceptable of all the governorship candidates in the state.

“Chief Emma Bello, who was duely elected as the SDP Governorship candidate in a credible, free and fair primaries conducted by our party in the state, represents the will of the good people of Adamawa State.”

The SDP advised party members and the general public to disregard any misinformation which it described as total falsehood and machination of the agents of the current administration in the state.

The party noted that since the people have given him (Bello) the mandate to run for governorship of the state under it, “nobody for whatsoever reason will be allowed to subvert the will of the people”.

“Chief Bello remains a core party member, known for his integrity, forthrightness and (he is) hardworking. No doubt, he is the most credible candidate and (the) best alternative to deliver good governance to the people.

“Therefore, the SDP in the state cannot subscribe to any form of anti-democratic tendencies being exihibited by a faceless group sponsoring these fake media reports. We advise all party members in the state and the general public to disregard those publications as total falsehood.”