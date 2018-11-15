Man remanded for alleged rape of neighbour’s nine-year old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Gombe, on Thursday, ordered a 28-year-old applicant, Auwal Yahaya, remanded in prison custody for alleged rape of a nine-year-old girl.

Chief Magistrate Japhet Maida gave the order following an application for time to enable the police complete its investigation.

Mr Maida adjourned the case until December 6 for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Habibu Danjuma, told the court that the accused who resides at Jekadafari quarters, Gombe committed the crime on November 1.

Mr Danjuma said that accused at about 8 p.m. entered the sitting room of one Muktar Abubakar, of the same address, and raped a nine-year-old girl.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of Section 282 of the Penal Code.

After the charges were read to him, Mr Yahaya pleaded not guilty. (NAN)

