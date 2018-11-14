Borno APC tackles PDP governorship candidate over allegation of unpaid pensioners

Related News

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday berated the governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammed Imam, over his call on the presidency to probe the state government’s spending of the Paris Club refunds.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr. Imam expressed concerns and questioned why pensioners should be owed their entitlements for two years in the state after the government received two tranches of the refund.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to probe how the state spent the Paris Club fund which he said was meant to offset backlogs of salaries, pensions and gratuities of owed workers and retirees.

Apparently vexed by Mr. Imam’s comment, the ruling APC said the PDP flag bearer’s comments was nothing but a betrayal of his lack of understanding of the issue of governance.

In a statement signed by the state APC publicity secretary, Makinta Zarami, the ruling party said the government did not deliberately owe the retirees, but rather their two years of pension were delayed due to non-compliance to requirements of the the verification and biometric data capturing exercise.

“Alhaji Mohammed Imam merely confirmed what everyone already knows that he is someone ignorant of how government works,” said the APC spokesperson.

“To set the record straight, there was never an issue with payment. The main problem was delay in the completion of verification by 500 pensioners out of 9,500.

“There was serious fraud in the management of pension payments as inherited by Governor Kashim Shettima. As a result, the governor ordered capture of biometrics of civil servants and pensioners across the state.

“Already the biometrics have been completed in the case of civil servants and they all have been getting their salaries promptly.

“Borno is one of the few states that has never defaulted on payment of salaries from 2011 to date, including when the state was getting less than N2billion in 2016 and had to top funds to pay salaries of N2.6billion.

“On the pensioners which is the main issue Imam didn’t care to find out about, we have about 9,500 pensioners after elimination of all fraudulent pensioners. Out of the 9,500 pensioners, a total of 9,000 pensioners have long completed their biometrics and they regularly get their pensions.

“Those who had problems were only 500 and even out of them 171 pensioners were cleared by the biometrics. However, these 171 pensioners failed to submit their account statements as required by the biometrics team which is the standard procedure.

“The truth is that in course of the biometrics, some civil servants and pensioners claim not to receive payments but when they submitted their bank statements, the statements showed evidence of payments. In often cases, the beneficiaries will claim they have not been getting bank alerts from their banks even when the statements show them withdrawing their salaries and pensions. I think the 171 people are now bringing the statements and being cleared.

“Also, the remaining 329 pensioners who had problems with biometrics are almost cleared in line with Governor Shettima’s directive that all biometrics issues should be cleared within the next one week.”