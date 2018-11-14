103 die in Gombe road accidents in two years – FRSC

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe State says 103 people lost their lives in road traffic crashes over the last two years in the state.

Sector Commander of the corps in the state, Godwin Omiko, disclosed this at a press briefing to mark the 2018 World Day of Remembrance of Road Traffic Victims.

Mr Omiko said 61 persons were killed in 2017 while 41 died between January and October this year. He said road traffic crashes increased in the state in 2018 when compared to the corresponding period of 2017, attributing this to factors such as increase in number of vehicles in the state and increase in reportage of cases.

The official said 856 people were involved in crashes this year, up from 760 in 2017 and representing an increase of 12.63 per cent.

Mr Omiko, however, said the critical index in road traffic crashes comparative analysis is in the number of people killed per accident, noting that comparing January to November 2017 and same period 2018, there was a 31.15 per cent decrease in fatality in the state.

“The decrease in number of people killed may be attributed to enhanced enforcement and rescue services by FRSC as well as aggressive public enlightenment campaigns by the command.”

The World Day of Remembrance was set aside to remember loved ones lost or injured as a result of road traffic crashes.