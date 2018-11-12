PDP governorship candidate wants investigation of Borno’s use of Paris Club refunds

Related News

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammed Imam, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to wade into the recent face off between retired workers and the Borno State Government over unpaid pensions.

Mr Imam specifically wants the president to question the Borno government on why retired workers would still go unpaid after the state received two tranches of the Paris Club refund.

Last Thursday, a group of pensioners staged a protest at the state secretariat over non-payment of their pensions for over two years. They blamed their situation on the state government’s ongoing verification and biometric data capturing of workers and retirees on the payroll of the state government.

Governor Kashim Shettima on that day convened a meeting with the leaders of the demonstrating pensioners during which he set up a committee to look into their claims. He also directed that all issues relating to their being owed should be resolved in two weeks.

In a statement personally signed by Mr. Imam, the governorship candidate said the development was “distasteful”, giving “the untold hardships” the non-payment of their entitlements may have caused the poor retirees.

“It is unfortunate that some of the retiree were said to have died without receiving their benefits,” he said.

He said such situation should not have arisen, in the first place, in a state like Borno, which he said “had received the Paris Club refund twice from the federal government, amounting to millions of dollars.”

“The fund was meant for the payment of all salary arrears, leave grants, pensions gratuity,” he said.

“The Borno State Government was quoted as saying that about N500 million was saved (monthly) from the biometric exercise, and yet government did not find it necessary to pay the retirees.”

Calling on the Borno government to as a matter of urgency pay all the pension and gratuity of the owed retired workers without further delay, the PDP gubernatorial candidate also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate how the state government spent the Paris Club refunds.

“I urge the Borno state government to, as a matter of urgency, pay the pension and gratuity of these retirees without resorting to delay tactics of establishing a Committee or to flimsy excuse of conducting biometric exercise which had been poorly handled by those who neither have the expertise nor the ability to efficiently handle such task…”

“I also appeal to President MUhammadu Buhari to urgently intervene in this serious matter and investigate the whereabout of the Paris Club funds released to the Borno state government.

Mr. Imam, was a former state chairman of the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) which later merged with other parties in 2014 to form the current ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC). He chaired the incumbent governor Shettima’s first election campaign in 2011. He left APC ahead 2015 to contest the governorship of Borno against Mr Shettima in 2015. But weeks to the election, Mr. Imam lost his ticket to one of his adversaries in the PDP, Gambo Lawan, who was eventually defeated by Mr Shettima.

Mr. Lawan is now a card carrying member of the ruling APC. He aspired for the governorship ticket during the last APC primaries in October but lost to Babagana Umara, who has Mr Shettima’s backing and who Mr Imam is set to challenge in the coming general elections.