Hundreds flee Maiduguri suburb as Boko Haram attacks

Hundreds of residents, mostly women and children, are currently fleeing into Maiduguri, Borno state capital, as suspected Boko Haram gunmen attack Judumri, a village on the outskirt of the city.

Residents of the city started hearing gunshots Saturday evening as Muslims were concluding their prayers.

About an hour later, groups of men, women and children began to flock into the Maiduguri city centre on foot, fleeing the attack by Boko Haram.

Ahmed Ibrahim, a 21-year-old man, who was seen dragging two of his younger siblings, said their village, Juddumri, was being attacked.

“It started at about 6.30 p.m. when we began to hear heavy sounds of shooting coming from the bush area behind our community which is not far away from the Federal High Court,” he said.

“Initially we thought of running into our houses but soldiers guarding the parapets asked everyone to leave at once. That was why we had to leave en masse.”

Most of the fleeing residents said they would have to pass the night on the streets, despite the chilling harmattan.

The attacked location which is popularly known as Polo Area, has suffered repeated Boko Haram attacks in recent months.

By 7.30 p.m., a PREMIUM TIMES reporter sighted several military and police trucks filled with armed personnel driving at top speed towards the attacked location.

The police and the military did not comment at the time of filing this report.

