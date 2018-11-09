Police arrest Quranic teacher for alleged rape of five-year-old

Related News

The police in Gombe State has arrested a 26-year-old Quaranic teacher, Bilyaminu Halilu, for allegedly raping a five-year-old girl who is his student.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Halilu is a teacher at Raudatul Quaranic Primary and Secondary School by-pass Gombe.

The Commissioner of Police in Gombe State, Mohammed Mukaddas, told reporters in Gombe on Friday that the suspect was arrested on November 1.

According to him, the suspect “took the girl to his office laid her on the table and had unlawful carnal of her”.

He said the mother of the girl noticed blood in the girl’s private part while bathing her in the evening the same date and when she asked the girl, she said the teacher was responsible.

The commissioner said the teacher was arrested and confessed to the crime and would soon be arraigned in court for prosecution.

Similarly, the commissioner added that on October 28, the police arrested one Zakari Shehu of Dawaki quarters in Gombe in connection with a case of homosexuality where he allegedly lured a 12-year-old boy into his shop located at Tashan Dukku and abused him.

He said the suspect had confessed to the crime and he would soon be charged to court. (NAN)