Fresh cholera outbreak in Gombe kills five

Cholera patients in hospital ward
Cholera patients in hospital ward [FILE PHOTO]

A fresh outbreak of Cholera has killed five people while 16 are receiving treatment in Kembu village of Balanga Local Government Area, Gombe State.

The acting state epidemiologist, Nuhu Bile, made this known while speaking to journalists in Gombe on Thursday.

Mr Bile said following the outbreak in October, a team of medical personnel from the state responded by setting up a clinical treatment centre so as to curtail the epidemic.

He said the team realised two hand pump boreholes, which were spoilt, caused the cholera outbreak in the community.

Mr Bile said the state and local governments as well as the World Health Organisation (WHO) are trying to ensure that there are commodities in designated facilities for the treatment of cholera.

He however called the public to ensure environmental sanitation and drink clean portable water.

Gombe State has recorded around five hundred cases of cholera with thirteen deaths from May to October this year, in five local government areas of the state.

