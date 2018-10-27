Gunmen dressed in military uniform attack Taraba communities, kill cows

Related News

At least 150 cows were killed by a gang of suspected bandits dressed in military uniform, on Thursday, as they attacked communities in Abbare, Lau Local Government area of Taraba, north east Nigeria, locals said.

Briefing the media on Friday,in Jalingo a distraught community leader of Abbare village, a town on the borders of Adamawa and Taraba, Muhammad Umar, alleged that, “some gunmen in military uniform had on Thursday, unprovoked, invaded the area at about 1 pm..

“And in the process, they killed at least 150 cows and maimed several others,” Mr Umar said.

He further explained that “throughout Thursday night community member were conveying injured cows to sell in Jalingo the Taraba capital and Mayo-Belwa in Adamawa where they disposed to butchers.”

Mr Umar appealed to the military authorities and sister security agencies to investigate the alleged involvement the military in the attacks.

Confirming the incident in Jalingo on Friday, the police spokesperson, David Misal, said the command has deployed more police to the area.

“More information would be released to the public as soon as (a) clearer picture comes out of the area,” he said.

In the meantime, efforts to get military to comment on the incident were unsuccessful as soldiers deployed in the area declined to comment.

“We are not going to talk because we are not allowed.

“And don’t quote us!” one of the soldiers exclaimed.

The affected area have been experiencing frequent violence which has led to loss of lives and destruction of properties.