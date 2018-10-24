Alleged N29bn Fraud: Court Grants Nyako’s request to travel abroad

Related News

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama Abuja, on Tuesday granted an application by a former governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako, seeking the release of his travelling documents to enable him travel to Germany for medical check-up.

Moving the application dated September 20, Ibrahim Isiyaku, representing the 4th and 8th defendants, urged the court to grant the application on health grounds.

Responding, counsel to the EFCC, Rotimi Jacobs, who raised no objection to the application said, “the defendant has never made such application and as such I have no reason to object.”

Justice Abang granted the application and directed the Chief Registrar of the Court to release Mr Nyako’s international passport for renewal to enable him travel for medical check-up

The judge, however, added that Nyako should ensure that “he is back in the country on or before December 30, 2018”, upon which he shall re-submit his traveling documents to the court.

Earlier, Mr Jacobs had informed the court that the matter was for continuation of hearing of the PW20, adding that the said witness was unavoidably absent in court. He asked the court for another date to present the witness.

Mr Isiyaku, who held brief for Mr Nyako’s counsel, Kanu Agabi, did not oppose the application.

Justice Abang granted the prosecution’s prayer and adjourned to October 25 for continuation of hearing.

Mr Nyako is facing trial in a N29 billion fraud charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

He is being prosecuted alongside his son, Abdul-Aziz Nyako, Abubakar Aliyu and Zulkifikk Abba on a 37-count charge of criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office and money laundering.

Five companies that allegedly served as conduit pipes for illegal diversion of the funds- Blue Opal Limited, Sebore Farms and Extension Limited, Pagoda Fortunes Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited and Crust Energy Limited, were equally charged before the court as the 5th to 9th defendants.