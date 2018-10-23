Borno’s new kidney centre to offer free dialysis – Governor

Related News

An ultra-modern kidney centre where renal patients would be treated freely, will soon be commissioned, the governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has said.

The governor made this announcement late Monday evening when he paid a working visit to the state owned specialist hospital, Maiduguri to inspect various facility upgrading projects going on there.

There about 25 million Nigerians, which is about 13.9 per cent of the 180 million people, that currently suffer renal failure – a medical condition where the kidney can no longer work except with dialysis or kidney transplant.

On the average, experts say a patient with renal problem needs about N400, 000 to carry out dialysis monthly.

This huge financial demands on patients have in most cases caused the death of many who don’t have the resources to pay for dialysis.

Mr Shettima, during his visit to the hospital, was informed by the state’s chief medical director that the ultra-modern kidney centre has ten digital dialysis machine that second to none in the whole of Northeast Nigeria.

While being taken round the new complex for the kidney centre, an excited governor Shettima insisted that the management of the hospital should hasten up the completion of the project which officials said was at 95 per cent stage of completion.

Mr Shettima directed that two renown medical personnel in the state who were respected experts in the field of kidney treatment should be brought back from retirement to give further hands-on training to nurses currently being trained on managing the new machines.

The governor informed journalists that the idea behind the establishment of kidney centre came as a result of the philanthropic gesture of a “well-meaning Nigerian from southwest Nigeria.

“This facility that we have inspected this evening was donated by the chief executive of Matrix Energy, Abdulkabir Aliyu, who built and equipped the entire facility as the corporate social responsibility of his organization,” said Mr Shettima.

“It only cost us the sum of N220 million to put the final touches to make it ready and the contractors did an absolutely wonderful job as we have seen.

“The equipment here are first of their kind in the whole of the nation. And each of the dialysis machines are 1.5 tetra while the two that are in the almighty Teaching Hospital Maiduguri are of 0.2 models. Ours are digital state of the earth equipment.

“In the years to come, the people of Borno and indeed the north-east would have a cause to smile because the kidney centre will be run free of charge, the government is going to bear the cost of all the treatments and services provided for patients.

“People will not be charged a dime to have access to the facility because many of our people are facing challenges with their kidney, and even in the best of times we are the poorest of the poor; so charging for such treatments won’t be fair.

“So we have that moral obligations as leaders to help our poor people overcome their health challenges.

Kidney or renal failure, according to 2018 statistics of the Nigerian Association of Nephrology, accounts for the 18, 000 Nigerians that need Dialysis annually.

The data, which was released during 2018 World Kidney Day, claimed that there are only 160 Nephrologists for the official 160 million population.