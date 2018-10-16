EFCC Gombe Zonal office gets new head of operations

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has assigned Friday Ebelo, a deputy chief detective superintendent, as the new Head of Operations in its Gombe Zonal Office.

Bello Adamu, a spokesperson of the commission, made this known to journalists in Gombe on Tuesday.

Mr Adamu said that Mr Ebelo took over from Jonson Babalola, an assistant commissioner of police, who was transferred to the headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

According to him, Mr Ebelo was one of the pioneer staff of the commission with 14 years’ experience.

Mr Adamu said that before his posting, Mr Ebelo was the head of the Advance Fee Fraud Section in Abuja.

(NAN)