APC says suspension of North-east National Vice Chairman a nullity

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole
The All Progressives Congress (APC) have said the purported suspension of its North-east National Vice Chairman, Mustapha Salihu, was a nullity.

Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC newly-appointed national publicity secretary, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

“Our attention has been drawn to the purported suspension of the APC National Vice Chairman (North-east), Comrade Mustapha Salihu by the North-east zonal office.

“We state categorically that the purported suspension is a nullity as the North-east zonal office does not have such powers to suspend a national officer.

“According to the party’s Constitution, such powers reside with the National Executive Committee (NEC),”he said.

Mr Issa-Onilu added that whatever issues there might be, the party structure and Constitution had provided ample avenues for redress and dispute resolution.

He maintained that if the North-east zonal office was unable to achieve a resolution, the party’s NWC could wade into the matter to achieve amicable settlement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary of the APC North-east Zone, Abubakar Ajiya, on Saturday, announced the suspension of Salihu.

Mr Ajiya announced the suspension in a letter addressed to Mr Salihu and entitled, Re: Letter of Vote of No Confidence, saying that the suspension was in line with the party’s Constitution.(NAN)

