FG disburses N1.5 billion to 20,344 poor households in Bauchi

The federal government has issued more than N1.5 billion to 20,344 poor households in Bauchi State under its Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme, its coordinator in the state, Jibrin Yusuf, has said.

Mr Yusuf told officials of the state council of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) who visited his office on Monday in Bauchi that the money was disbursed from 2016 to date.

According to him, additional 2, 969 households would soon be injected into the scheme to raise the total beneficiaries to 23, 313 across the state.

“The CCT programme also trains beneficiaries in techniques, saving groups and skills to improve their living condition.”

Mr Yusuf explained that more than 80 percent of the beneficiaries were women care-givers in their various households.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the money was disbursed to very poor households to ease their hardships and encourage them to send their children to school.

Earlier, NAWOJ Chairperson, Bulak Afsa said the visit was to collaborate with the CCT office to reach out to more women not only to benefit from the scheme but also offer them skills to live on their own.

She expressed the readiness of NAWOJ to sensitise existing registered cooperatives and savings’ groups in the state to access federal government loans and other social intervention programmes.

