Aisha Buhari lauded for construction of Maternity Complex in Yola

The chief medical director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yola, Mohammed Auwal, a professor, has lauded Aisha Buhari Foundation, popularly known Future Assured, for constructing a maternity complex in Yola.

Mr Auwal made the commendation while conducting a delegation from the foundation round ongoing work at the complex at FMC, Yola.

The professor said when completed, the complex would go a long way in providing easy and quality maternity services to the people of Adamawa, neighbouring states, and part of Cameroon Republic, who patronize the hospital.

“On behalf of the staff, management, and people of Adamawa, I want to express our gratitude for this gargantuan project.

“The project, when completed, would not only service Adamawa and neighbouring states but also patients from Cameroon who have confidence in the services of this hospital,” Mr Auwal said.

Responding, the team Leader of the Aisha Buhari Foundation, Mohammed Kamal, said they were in Yola to inspect work on the project which has reached 60 percent stage of completion.

Mr Kamal said the project was part of Mrs Buhari’s effort in collaborating with other partners and stakeholders to improve healthcare services, particularly to women and children nationwide.

He said when completed, the complex would have ante natal Ward, clinic, consultant room, ultrasound room, family planning Centre among others.

He explained that already, a 50-bed capacity maternity complex had been completed and equipped by the foundation in Daura, adding that similar gesture would soon be extended to other zones.