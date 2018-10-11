PDP senatorial candidate steps down for Dankwambo

Ibrahim Dankwambo
Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo [Photo credit: The Worldfolio]

The senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Gombe North district, Mohammed Ribadu, has handed over the ticket to Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Mr Ribadu disclosed this at a rally on Thursday to welcome Mr Dankwambo back to Gombe after the PDP presidential primary in Port Harcourt.

He said he was stepping down for Mr Dankwambo because the governor is better qualified to represent the district in the Senate.

Mr Ribadu, who is commissioner for special duties in the state, said Mr Dankwambo deserves to contest for the Senate because of his achievements in the last seven years as governor of the state.

Speaking at the rally, the governor said he will make consultations before deciding whether to accept the ticket or not.

“I want make consultation, because I spent eight years as governor of the state, I want to rest to enjoy the remaining years I have in life.”

Mr Dankwambo also described the victory of Atiku Abubakar at the PDP presidential primary election as victory for the North-East region.

The governor said he would support Mr Abubakar so as to guarantee victory for the zone in 2019. He urged all his supporters to support the PDP candidate.

He said that the victory of Mr Abubakar was “well-deserved and a humbling honour to the entire North-east zone that has never had the privilege to lead Nigeria in a democratic setting since the end of the First Republic.”

