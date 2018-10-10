PRP governorship candidate promises rule of law in Gombe State

Related News

The governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Gombe State, Abdul-Ghaniy Bello, has promised people of the state to ensure the rule of law if elected next year.

Mr Bello, who was the sectary of the Stakeholders Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, made the promise on Wednesday while briefing journalists at the Correspondents Chapel Conference Hall in Gombe.

He said he was elected the candidate of the party through affirmation on October 5 at the party’s delegates conference.

“We will focus on those areas because since 1978, when our party was formed, the focus was to ease access to justice to the ordinary man.

He said the PRP was being rejigged by its new national leader, Falalu Bello, to give Nigerians another platform for credible leadership with an ideological touch.

The candidate urged the people to vote for PRP in order to open a new chapter in Nigeria, stressing that the key, the symbol of the party, represents emancipation of the poor.

Mr Bello said he left the APC when PRP offered him the opportunity to serve.

He said he was now back home in the PRP, which has been in existence since 1978.

The emergence of Mr. Bello brings the number of governorship candidates in Gombe State to four.

Mohammed Yahaya is of the APC, Usman Nafada is of the PDP and Modibbo Wali is of the All Progressives Grand Alliance

Mr Bello, a rights lawyer, said he would also focus on justice administration and human capital development if voted into power in 2019.

He assured the people of the state that the party they knew for its care for the poor was back.