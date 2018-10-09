Adamawa: Aisha Buhari congratulates two female winners of APC Senate tickets

Related News

The wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has congratulated the two female aspirants who won APC ticket to contest for senate seats in Adamawa State.

The winners – Binta Masi-Garba, a serving senator and Aishatu Dahiru –Binani picked the APC tickets to contest for the Adamawa North and Adamawa Central senatorial seats.

Mrs. Buhari’s message was contained in a statement signed by her media aide, Suleiman Haruna, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said their success would encourage other women to join the political arena and contest for elective offices.

“We pray that the two women and all other APC female candidates will emerge winners at the secondary elections in 2019,’’ the statement added.

While calling on the candidates to remain steadfast to the APC manifesto, she appealed to them to pay special attention to women empowerment and initiate policies that would help vulnerable families, when elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Aishatu Binani, a new entrant into the Senatorial race, defeated former Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, Umar Umarana, and one other male aspirant, to pick the ticket.

Mrs Buhari’s brother, Mahmoud Ahmed, who ran in the governorship primaries lost to the incumbent, Jubrilla Bindow.

(NAN)