140,000 Pupils benefit from school feeding in Adamawa

At Alsarudeen Elementary School Osogbo, feeding time with vendors serving
FILE: A school feeding vendor distributing lunch to pupils in South West Nigeria

Fatimatu Alfa, Coordinator of School Feeding Programme in Adamawa, on Tuesday said that the federal government has disbursed N196 million for the feeding of 140,000 pupils in primary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the programme which provides one meal per day to pupils in public primary school, was introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari administration to boost enrollment and attendance in primary schools.

Mrs Alfa told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola, the state capital that the programme would be scaled up to cover 400,000 pupils across the state.

“The school feeding programme in the state was flagged off on 24th September with a total of 1,666 food vendors and 140,000 pupils as beneficiaries,” she said.

Mrs Alfa thanked the federal government for putting smiles on the faces of the pupils, their parents and the state government.

“With the successful implementation of the programme, the federal government has directed us to expand the programme to capture more pupils,” she added.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: To place a text-based advert here. Call Willie - +2347088095401

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.