140,000 Pupils benefit from school feeding in Adamawa

Fatimatu Alfa, Coordinator of School Feeding Programme in Adamawa, on Tuesday said that the federal government has disbursed N196 million for the feeding of 140,000 pupils in primary schools in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the programme which provides one meal per day to pupils in public primary school, was introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari administration to boost enrollment and attendance in primary schools.

Mrs Alfa told the News Agency of Nigeria in Yola, the state capital that the programme would be scaled up to cover 400,000 pupils across the state.

“The school feeding programme in the state was flagged off on 24th September with a total of 1,666 food vendors and 140,000 pupils as beneficiaries,” she said.

Mrs Alfa thanked the federal government for putting smiles on the faces of the pupils, their parents and the state government.

“With the successful implementation of the programme, the federal government has directed us to expand the programme to capture more pupils,” she added.

(NAN)