Taraba APC governorship candidate seeks reconciliation as defeated aspirants kick

Sani Abubakar, a former acting governor in Taraba, who clinched the APC governorship ticket in the Tuesday primary election, has urged other aspirants to support his bid to wrestle power from the PDP.

Mr Abubakar made the appeal on Wednesday in Jalingo, while reacting to his victory.

“In every election, there must be a winner. The primary election was a family affair. Since a winner has emerged, we must all come together and work for victory,” he said.

He said that those he defeated were key stakeholders whose input was very vital to the success of the party in 2019.

Mr Abubakar said that he paved the way for Governor Darius Ishaku’s success when he was acting governor in 2015, and promised to work toward a peaceful and prosperous Taraba, if elected to replace him.

Meanwhile, Joel Ikenya, who came second in the primary election, has rejected the outcome of the primary election.

Mr Ikenya told journalists in Jalingo on Wednesday that the election process was full of irregularities, and called for its cancellation.

“The APC headquarters should select people of integrity to conduct a fresh governorship primary election in Taraba,” he said.

Mr Ikenya suggested that a sitting governor should chair the electoral committee that would be sent to conduct a fresh primary election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the eight other APC aspirants had rejected the outcome of the election when the result was declared on Tuesday, claiming that the entire process was hijacked.

(NAN)