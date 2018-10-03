One missing, 16 cows rustled in Adamawa

Related News

The Adamawa Police Command on Wednesday confirmed that one herdsman was missing and 16 cows rustled in Kademun village in Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Othman Abubakar, the command’s spokesman, confirmed the situation in Yola adding that the incident occurred on September 26.

“The Command has received a report from Demsa Police Divisional Headquarters that one Fulani cattle rearer got missing and 16 cows were rustled.

“The incident was suspected to have been carried out by cattle rustlers and the command is investigating the matter,” Abubakar said.

He said that some policemen who went to the area to douse the tension were attacked and injured by some miscreants.

According to him, the police recovered four motorcycles from the miscreants.

Reacting to the development, Malam Ali, the spokesperson of the herdsmen in Demsa, also confirmed the incident adding that it happened on September 26.

He, however, alleged that 20 cows were rustled by persons suspected to be farmers.

He said that shortly after the attack, the herdsmen reported the incident to Demsa Area Police Division for possible and early intervention.

He said that the herdsmen also reported the case to the community leader, Alhamdu Teneke, seeking for his fatherly intervention.

Mr Ali appealed to appropriate authorities to intervene and do justice to the suspected cattle rustlers.

(NAN)