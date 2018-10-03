Yobe APC governorship aspirant rejects primaries result

Related News

An aspirant for Yobe State governorship ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Umar Ali, has kicked against the result of the primary election held at the weekend in the state.

At the end of the election held in Damaturu, the state capital, APC’s national secretary, Mai Mala Buni, was declared the winner of the poll.

Mr Buni was anointed for the post by the state governor, Ibrahim Geidam.

The official result declared Monday morning said Mr Buni polled 2,797 votes to defeat Sidi Karasuwa who scored 23 votes, Umar Ali with eight votes, and Aji Kolo who polled four votes.

In a statement by his campaign office, Mr Ali said he was rejecting the results after a review of “overwhelming evidence pointing to manipulation of the process”.

The aspirant’s campaign organisation said it has collated video evidence showing irregularities, contrary to the election guidelines.

“The ballot papers used for the election is different from what is approved by the national headquarters. Candidates’ pictures, as seen in ballots used in places like Borno, Katsina, among others, were missing on the ballots used in Yobe.

“Also, instead of thump printing, they adopted writing names of candidates on the ballots. This gave the opportunity for some ‘biased’ persons to write the name of the anointed aspirant on all ballot papers that got into their hands, in the name of helping delegates,” the statement alleged.

The aspirant also complained that there was no accreditation of delegates, as stipulated in the election guidelines, making it contentious to ascertain who was a delegate or not.

Mr Ali said he has written to the national headquarters of the party and the election appeal panel to protest the alleged misconduct.