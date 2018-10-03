2019: Former Borno APC governorship aspirant wins PDP senatorial ticket

Related News

A former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant who defected to the People Democratic Party (PDP), Muhammed Abba-Aji, has won his new party’s ticket for Borno Central senatorial district.

Mr. Abba-Aji was Wednesday declared winner of the senatorial primaries after polling 594 votes to beat his closest contender, Grema Terab, who scored 242 votes.

Trailing the two was Bukar Kachalla, a former Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, who got only four (4) votes.

Barring possible changes, Mr. Abba-Aji, who was a former senator (2003 to 2007) will face in the main election outgoing Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, who is the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the zone.

Declaring the results of the senatorial primaries, the chairman of PDP electoral committee, Andy Aghadi, commended the contenders for their maturity and spirit of sportsmanship.

Mr. Abba-Aji commended his closest rival, Mr. Terab for his uncommon maturity especially by instantly conceding defeat and stepping forward to congratulate him.

“I have thanked the good People of my constituency for the show of support and loyalty which they have amply demonstrated by the massive votes they have given me,” he said in an interview.

“I also pay special appreciation to Mr. Grema Terrab, who despite his younger age, demonstrated a rare sense of maturity and sportsmanship,” he said.

Mr Terab, who has been a constant critic of the Borno state government, reacted to the outcome of the primaries on his Facebook page.

He described his loss as another victory to the “establishment”.

“The establishment have won again, only the few conscious ones have identified with our struggle,” he said

“As I said earlier we must not give in to hopelessness and mediocrity, remember age is on our side.

“Thank you all for your love and support.”