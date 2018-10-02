Gov Abubakar emerges Bauchi APC gubernatorial candidate

Related News

Mohammad Abubakar, governor of Bauchi State, on Tuesday clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial ticket after two days of uncertainty about the fate of the primaries in the state.

Announcing the outcome of the exercise, chairman of the electoral committee, Ahmed Bakari, said Mr Abubaklar scored 75,086 votes to defeat three other contestants, Yakubu Lame, Mohammed Pate and Bala Jibrin.

He said Mr Lame secured 3,988 votes, Mr Pate polled 2,886 while Mr Jibrin garnered 2,539 votes.

Meanwhile, the three defeated governorship aspirants have called for the cancellation of the primaries in Bauchi, describing the exercise as full of irregularities.

Addressing a press conference jointly, the aspirants called on the national leadership of the party to intervene to ensure that justice prevailed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the primaries, slated for Sunday, encountered some hitches, resulting in the exercise commencing Monday evening, amidst controversies that dragged on till the end of the primaries.

(NAN)