Minister, nine aspirants want Borno APC guber primaries result cancelled

Related News

Ten of the 21 aspirants who took part in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries in Borno State have called for the cancellation of the outcome of the exercise.

A professor, Babagana Zulum, was nominated as the party’s flag bearer at the primaries on Sunday.

But at a press conference on Tuesday, Minister of State for Power, Works and Transport, Mustapha Shehuri, who spoke on behalf of the aggrieved aspirants, said the primaries “was fraught with several irregularities…and did not meet the barest minimum of criteria required for a free, fair and credible election.”

He said they were denied the desired level play ground to participate in the primaries from the onset.

According to Mr Shehuri, “the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima’s announcement of a preferred candidate ahead the conduct of the primaries compromised the entire process of governorship primaries. ”

He alleged that the governor on the eve of the primaries instructed the state party chairman, Ali Dalori, to summon most of the aspirants and inform them of the governor’s decision to pick a preferred candidate whom all should step down for.

“All the other aspirants were instructed to withdraw, and when some of the aspirants refused, the governor turned up personally and in a few minutes of address to them, announced his preferred candidate, Babagana Umara Zulum, after which he left without courtesies.”

The minister also alleged that the state government compromised the electoral panel sent from Abuja by hosting the m embers, even though the governor had taken side in the primaries.

“The governor chattered a private plane and flew in the team (electoral panel) from Abuja,” he said.

The aspirants also want security agencies to probe the source of the fund the governor allegedly used in purchasing governorship nomination forms for 10 other aspirants loyal to him.

Another grievance of the aspirants was the alleged non-disclosure of the list of delegates for the primaries, as well s the alleged alteration of the authentic list of delegates from southern Borno, who they said were denied access to the venue of the primaries.

“All aspirants were denied access to the delegates except the governor and his preferred candidate.

“It is also on record that the governor authorised the release of one month local government grants for each of the 27 local governments…and caused the funds to be cashed.”

He said the funds were used to buy the votes of the delegates who were allegedly instructed to vote for the governor’s preferred candidate.

“Those who refused this inducement and swear an oath were booted out.”

“Based on the forgoing, 10 of the aspirants came together and took a stand condemning the bastardisation of the primary elections designed by the state governor to favor his preferred candidate,” said Mr Shehuri.

“We have since written a letter of protest to the National Chairman of APC demanding cancellation of the charade called the primary elections.”