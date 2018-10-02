Primary: Gombe PDP governorship aspirant rejects results

Related News

Jamilu Gwamna, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the result of the election that produced Bayero Nafada as the party’s governorship candidate in Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Mr Nafada scored 1,104 votes to defeat 12 other aspirants including Gwamna, who scored 147 votes to come second.

Mr Gwamna in a release titled: “The Stolen Mandate: Gombe State PDP Governorship Primary Election,’’ said the result was not a reflection of the delegates’ choice.

“The result is not a reflection of delegates’ choice.

“The result of this election is a disruption of the democratic tentacles upon which our party stands,’’ he said.

Mr Gwamna, however, called on all true democrats in the PDP to come to the rescue of democracy in the state.

NAN recalls that the PDP governorship primary which held on September 30 was disrupted following violence that erupted. (NAN)