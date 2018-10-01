Ribadu to participate in rescheduled Adamawa APC governorship primaries

FILE PHOTO: Nuhu Ribadu smiles to himself as fans cheer during a rally

Nuhu Ribadu has indicated interest to participate in the rescheduled Adamawa APC governorship primaries election, hours after he withdrew from the race.

Salihu Bawuro, the Director-General, Ribadu Campaign Organisation, made the announcement at a news conference in Yola on Monday.

The state APC governorship primary is rescheduled for Thursday.

Mr Ribadu withdrew from the primary election on Sunday evening as the exercise was about to start but the exercise was cancelled and rescheduled.

Mr Bawuro said the Ribadu Campaign Organisation was satisfied with the decision taken by the party’s national headquarters on the cancelation and rescheduling of the governorship primaries in the state.

“Now that the national headquarters had intervened to correct the abnormalities surrounding the Sunday’s unsuccessful primaries, Malam Nuhu Ribadu will be in full contest now that it is the direct primaries,’’ Bawuro said.

He said the organisation was well prepared to participate in the election, adding that it would do everything possible to ensure free and fair primaries.

(NAN)

