APC national scribe wins Yobe governorship primaries

The national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Maimala Buni, has been declared the winner of the party’s governorship primaries in Yobe State.

Mr Buni floored three other aspirants in the race to emerge the party’s flag bearer ahead the 2019 general elections.

The result was announced by Umar Kareto, the returning officer for the state’s governorship primaries election.

Mr Buni polled 2,797 votes to defeat Sidi Karasuwa who scored 23 votes, Umar Ali with eight votes, and Aji Kolo who polled four votes.

He commended delegates of the party for the confidence reposed in him saying, it was a collective victory for all the contestants and the APC.

The APC scribe promised to run “an all-inclusive administration that would carry everyone on board to enhance the development of the state.”

One of the aspirants, Mr Karasuwa, a federal House of Reps member representing Karasuwa/Machina/Yusufari federal constituency, who scored only 23 votes, said he conceded defeat, even as he pledged to work for the success of the candidate and party in the 2019 elections.

Mr Ali, another aspirant who polled eight votes, also conceded defeat.

The senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, hailed party supporters for the ensuring a hitch-free conduct of the election.