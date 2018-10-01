Governor Shettima’s man, Umara-Zulum, wins Borno APC guber primaries with a landslide

Related News

Babagana Umara-Zulum, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Borno State, has emerged winner of the Sunday gubernatorial primaries of the party.

According to the chairman of the Borno State APC gubernatorial primaries committee, Ahmad Elmarzuk, Mr Umara-Zulum, a professor, polled 4,432 votes to beat nine other contestants in a landslide victory.

Of the 5, 012 delegates that voted, 313 votes were invalid.

Ten of the 21 aspirants that vied for the APC primaries stepped down for Mr Umara-Zulum at the beginning of the primaries that started late Sunday night.

Six other top aspirants were apparently not happy with the public endorsement of Mr Umara-Zulum by the outgoing governor, Kashim Shettima.

Notable contestants like Kashim Imam, Umara Kumalia, Baba Ahmed Jidda, Abba Jato, Mustapha Shehuri were conspicuously absent at the venue of the primaries.

Trailing far behind Mr Umara-Zulum are Idris Durkwa who scored 115; Kashim Imam, 20; Mustapha Shehuri, 1; Gambo Lawan polled two (2) votes; Atom Magira got 2 votes; while Baba Ahmed Jidda, the Nigerian ambassador to China, got one (1) vote.

Three other contestants, Umar Alkali, Abba Jato, and Umara Kumalia scored zero votes.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Umara-Zulum said his victory is for all contestants and the good people of Borno State.

He thanked the governor, Mr Shettima, for appointing him into his cabinet as commissioner and finding him worthy of being his successor.

The APC governorship candidate said when elected into office, he would ensure the continuity of Mr Shettima’s legacy of good governance and even take the state to greater heights.

Mr Shettima commended the party for the support they’ve shown to him in selecting the flag bearer.