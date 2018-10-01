Ex-FCT minister Bala Mohammed emerges Bauchi PDP guber candidate

Related News

A former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Bala Mohammed, has emerged as the 2019 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Mohammed defeated two other contestants, Abdul Ningi and Adamu Gumba, both senators, at the keenly contested primary election.

The chairman, PDP electoral panel for the state, announced that Mr Mohammed scored 1,335 votes to emerge winner, while Mr Ningi got 802 votes and Mr Gumba polled 15 votes.

He noted that only 32 invalid votes were recorded during the election.

According to him, the election was free, fair, and peaceful and conducted in accordance with the party’s constitution.

Mr Orbih urged PDP members to remain loyal to the party and also work hard to reclaim the state.

He commended the delegates for their resilience and well behaved conduct during the exercise.

