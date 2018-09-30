2019: Gov Ishaku emerges Taraba PDP governorship candidate

Related News

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba on Sunday emerged as the state’s candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming governorship election in February, 2019.

Idris Wada, the former governor of Kogi and Chairman of the Taraba PDP governorship primary Election Committee, declared Mr Ishaku winner at the end of voting by delegates to the election.

Mr Wada explained that 2,000 delegates were accredited for the primaries while 1,928 votes were cast for Ishaku, who was the sole aspirant of the party.

The chairman commended the delegates for the peaceful conduct during the election.

“I want to commend you all the delegates to this election for your peaceful and orderly conduct,” he said.

Reacting to the victory, Mr Ishaku thanked the PDP family in the state for the confidence repose in him.

He pledged to redouble his efforts at developing the state if re-elected at the general elections.

“It is not easy to be a sole aspirant for governorship in a party like PDP, but because of the confidence you have in me, it has happened,” he said.

Victor Bala, the Taraba PDP chairman, noted that with the successful conduct of the primaries, the party was poised to continue to govern the state beyond 2019.

