APC Primaries: Adamawa lawmaker asks delegates to vote out governor over graft allegations

Ahead of Sunday’s All Progressives Congress party primaries in Adamawa State, a member representing Mubi South constituency, Abdurrahman Abubakar, has urged delegates to vote out Governor Muhammadu Bindow.

He also flayed the governor “for annihilating the economy and subjecting the state to bankruptcy.”

Mr Abubakar, who is the chairman of the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation, also represents Mr Bindow’s constituency.

The member said Mr Bindow’s stewardship would be remembered as the worst government in the history of the state “because of the monumental economic sleaze, corruption and wanton neglect it wrought on the good people of Adamawa State”.

He accused the governor of running the state like a personal fiefdom.

“Adamawa State is bankrupt under Bindow because he is the contractor, supplier and there is no administrative pattern in the state.

He also accused the state Commissioner for Finance, Mahmood Sali, of colluding with Mr Bindow to siphon state resources through dubious means.

“I am assuring you that as the chairman house budget and appropriation, I’m going to take the finance commissioner to ICPC and EFCC to produce the statement of account of the state in the last three and half years because we need it so as to do our work.

“The governor does not give account of the finances of the state because presently, we asked the commissioner for the state’s statement of account for over two years.

“They are busy withdrawing from the public funds, to buy delegates ahead of tomorrow’s primaries, we want them to account what they have spent in the last three and half years.

“We are calling on the APC delegates to vote a credible candidate that will not mortgage the state like Bindow. I am an indigene of Mubi, Bindow is my brother, it’s unfortunate that he failed us and wasted our time and resources,” he said.

He noted that because of his insistence on getting the state’s statement of account, Mr Bindow gave the assembly members N5 million each “and asked them to go on indefinite recess so as to prevent them from inviting the finance commissioner before the assembly to face enquiries on how they ran the finances of the state”.

When contacted on the telephone, Mr Sali said he could not respond as “he was in the midst of people”. He promised to call later but is yet to do so at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the commissioner information and strategy, Ahmad Sajo, dismissed the allegations.

“The allegations are baseless and unfounded. It is a glaring handiwork of political mercenaries who are hell bent in fomenting trouble in the state. It is aimed at tarnishing the image of this government.

“The government has been following due process, and (Abubakar) being the chairman of budget and appropriation, he has no right to demand for the government’s statement of account.

“Only the Speaker of the state House of Assembly has the constitutional right to ask for it,” he said.